TEXT-S&P summary: Tokio Marine Global Re Asia Ltd.
December 18, 2012 / 8:02 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Tokio Marine Global Re Asia Ltd.

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 18 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Tokio Marine Global Re Asia Ltd. -------------- 18-Dec-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: None. Please see issue list. Country: Malaysia

Primary SIC: Surety insurance

===============================================================================

Financial Strength Rating History:

30-Nov-2012 AA-

===============================================================================

Rationale

Our rating on Malaysia-based Tokio Marine Global Re Asia Ltd. (TMGRe Asia) reflects the unconditional guarantee of policy obligations provided to the entity by Japan-based Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co. Ltd. (Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire; AA-/Negative/A-1+), part of Tokio Marine Group. TMGRe Asia is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire.

This explicit support agreement meets the guarantee criteria of Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services. We expect Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire to ensure that claims made by TMGRe Asia’s policyholders are paid, and as a consequence, the rating on TMGRe Asia will move in tandem with those on Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire.

TMGRe Asia started operations in 2012 as a reinsurance company, which is gradually taking over the portfolio of its Ireland-based sister company, Tokio Marine Global Re Ltd. (AA-/Negative/--). The company offers reinsurance to Tokio Marine Group’s Asian subsidiaries, with a majority of the risks ceded to Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire. The company also offers treaty reinsurances in the Asian region, excluding Japan. We expect gross premiums written sourced from both group and non-group businesses to be approximately the same level.

Outlook

The negative outlook on the rating on TMGRe Asia reflects the outlook on the rating on its guarantor, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire. The rating or outlook on TMGRe Asia would only move in tandem with a change in the rating or outlook on Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire.

Rating Criteria And Research

Interactive Ratings Methodology, published April 22, 2009 Group Methodology, published April 22, 2009

