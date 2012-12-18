TEXT-S&P summary: Tokio Marine Global Re Asia Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 18 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Tokio Marine Global Re Asia Ltd. -------------- 18-Dec-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: None. Please see issue list. Country: Malaysia
Primary SIC: Surety insurance
===============================================================================
Financial Strength Rating History:
30-Nov-2012 AA-
===============================================================================
Rationale
Our rating on Malaysia-based Tokio Marine Global Re Asia Ltd. (TMGRe Asia) reflects the unconditional guarantee of policy obligations provided to the entity by Japan-based Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co. Ltd. (Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire; AA-/Negative/A-1+), part of Tokio Marine Group. TMGRe Asia is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire.
This explicit support agreement meets the guarantee criteria of Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services. We expect Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire to ensure that claims made by TMGRe Asia’s policyholders are paid, and as a consequence, the rating on TMGRe Asia will move in tandem with those on Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire.
TMGRe Asia started operations in 2012 as a reinsurance company, which is gradually taking over the portfolio of its Ireland-based sister company, Tokio Marine Global Re Ltd. (AA-/Negative/--). The company offers reinsurance to Tokio Marine Group’s Asian subsidiaries, with a majority of the risks ceded to Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire. The company also offers treaty reinsurances in the Asian region, excluding Japan. We expect gross premiums written sourced from both group and non-group businesses to be approximately the same level.
Outlook
The negative outlook on the rating on TMGRe Asia reflects the outlook on the rating on its guarantor, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire. The rating or outlook on TMGRe Asia would only move in tandem with a change in the rating or outlook on Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire.
Rating Criteria And Research
Interactive Ratings Methodology, published April 22, 2009 Group Methodology, published April 22, 2009