TEXT-S&P summary: Tokio Marine Global Re Ltd.

Dec 18 -

Summary analysis -- Tokio Marine Global Re Ltd. ------------------- 18-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: None. Please see issue list. Country: Ireland

Primary SIC: Surety insurance

Financial Strength Rating History:

01-Sep-2004 NR/--

16-Apr-2002 AA-/--

Rationale

Our rating on Dublin-based Tokio Marine Global Re Ltd. (TMGRe) reflects the unconditional guarantee of policy obligations provided to the entity by Japan-based Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co. Ltd. (Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire; AA-/Negative/A-1+), part of Tokio Marine Group. TMGRe is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire.

This explicit support agreement meets the guarantee criteria of Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services. We expect Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire to ensure that claims made by TMGRe policyholders are paid, and as a consequence, the rating on TMGRe will move in tandem with those on Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire.

Tokio Marine Group decided to change TMGRe’s status to run-off, and it newly established Malaysia-based Tokio Marine Global Re Asia Ltd. (AA-/Negative/--), which will gradually succeed TMGRe’s business portfolio. Standard & Poor’s expects Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire to maintain the existing explicit support provided to TMGRe, as long as the reinsurer’s policy obligation exists.

Outlook

The negative outlook on the rating on TMGRe reflects that on its guarantor, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire. The rating or outlook on TMGRe would only move in tandem with a change in the rating or outlook on Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire.

