TEXT-S&P summary: Tokio Millennium Re (UK) Ltd.

Dec 18 -

Summary analysis -- Tokio Millennium Re (UK) Ltd. ----------------- 18-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: None. Please see issue list. Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

Financial Strength Rating History:

27-Jan-2011 AA-

23-Apr-2007 AA

Rationale

Our rating on London-based Tokio Millennium Re (UK) Ltd. (TMRUK) reflects the unconditional guarantee of policy obligations provided to the entity by Japan-based Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co. Ltd. (Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire; AA-/Negative/A-1+), part of Tokio Marine Group. TMRUK is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire.

This explicit support agreement meets the guarantee criteria of Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services. We expect Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire to ensure that claims made by TMRUK policyholders are paid, and as a consequence, the rating on TMRUK will move in tandem with those on Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire.

TMRUK offers short- and long-tail reinsurance solutions mainly in the U.K., Republic of Ireland, Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America, as well as specialty treaty reinsurance such as terrorism, political risk, and fine arts across the world.

Outlook

The negative outlook on the rating on TMRUK reflects that on its guarantor, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire. The rating or outlook on TMRUK would only move in tandem with a change in the rating or outlook on Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire.

Rating Criteria And Research

Interactive Ratings Methodology, published April 22, 2009

Group Methodology, published April 22, 2009