TEXT-Fitch affirms Leopard Two Funding Limited

Apr 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Leopard Two Funding Limited notes. The transaction is a securitisation of fully amortising mortgage loans backed by multi-family apartment properties throughout Japan. The rating actions are listed below.

JPY4,375m* Class A-1 notes affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

JPY4,375m* Class A-2 notes affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

JPY520m* Class B notes affirmed at ‘AAsf’; Outlook Stable

JPY520m* Class C notes affirmed at ‘Asf’; Outlook Stable

JPY540m* Class D notes affirmed at ‘BBsf’; Outlook Stable

JPY41m* Class E notes affirmed at ‘BBsf’; Outlook Stable

*as at 19 April 2012

The affirmations reflect Fitch’s view that available credit enhancement (CE) levels are sufficient to support the current ratings. CE levels have continued to grow due to sequential payment from scheduled amortisation and prepayments.

Only one loan was delinquent since closing in August 2004, due to the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Japan, and has since been cured. No loans have defaulted. Based on the master lease structure in place, Fitch expects stable loan performance to continue.

Performance of the collateral properties remains weak relative to Fitch’s initial assumption, and the agency has revised up pool loss expectations as a share of the current outstanding note balance from closing, based on lower cash flow estimates. This is, however, offset by the growth of CE levels, resulting in today’s affirmation. Fitch further notes that the portfolio’s vacancy rates and rent levels have been stable since the last rating action in June 2011.