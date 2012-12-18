TEXT-Fitch rates Sandnes Sparebank 'BBB'; outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 18 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Sandnes Sparebank (Sandnes) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘BBB’, Short-term IDR of ‘F3’ and Viability Rating (VR) of ‘bbb’. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.

RATING ACTION RATIONALE

Sandnes’ ratings reflect its established, but regionally very concentrated retail and SME franchise in the economically prosperous municipalities around Sandnes in south-west Norway. The ratings also factor in the bank’s reliance on wholesale funding, working-out of troubled legacy assets and very small absolute size of capital.

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR and IDRS

Sandnes’ operating region has enjoyed strong growth in recent years, driven by high investment in the oil and gas sector. Given the bank’s regionally very concentrated exposures, its prospects are sensitive to the region’s economic development. In its base case scenario, Fitch expects the region’s macroeconomic environment to remain favourable.

Fitch expects asset quality in the retail portfolio to remain robust. While Fitch does not discount a significant correction in house prices, it does not represent the agency’s base case. Despite the strong increase in property prices in recent years together with rising household debt levels, debt serviceability remains high, driven by low unemployment, salary increases and low interest rates. The generous social welfare system would support household debt servicing ability in a downturn scenario.

In a downturn scenario, Fitch expects asset quality deterioration to come predominantly through the bank’s corporate loan book, rather than its retail portfolio. Fitch considers the bank’s property management portfolio, which shows a significant proportion of exposures in high loan/value buckets, as a key risk, which could put pressure on the bank’s ratings.

The ratings also factor in Fitch’s expectation that management will continue its risk-focused strategy, which should lead to a further reduction in risk concentrations, less exposure to more volatile sectors and underwriting standards remaining conservative.

Sandnes’ reliance on market funding is a key rating sensitivity, which makes the bank vulnerable to prolonged dislocations in the wholesale funding markets. Keeping a sufficient liquidity buffer, which is adequate in size and quality, is key to mitigate such risks.

While adequately capitalised, the bank’s very small absolute volume of capital makes it vulnerable to shocks.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch’s expectation of the operating environment in Norway remaining sound, supporting Sandnes’ asset quality and maintained access to market funding. Fitch expects that the bank will remain focussed on reducing risk, which supports the rating.

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR

Sandnes’ IDR is driven by the bank’s standalone strength and does not factor in any potential extraordinary external support. Sandnes’ Support Rating reflects Fitch’s view of an only low extraordinary support probability from the Norwegian authorities, given the bank’s very small size in a Norwegian context. Fitch has not assigned a Support Rating Floor.

The rating actions are as follows:

Sandnes Sparebank

Long-term IDR assigned at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Short-term IDR assigned at ‘F3’

Viability Rating assigned at ‘bbb’

Support Rating assigned at ‘5’

Support Rating assigned at ‘No Floor’