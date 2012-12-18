FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P summary: Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii AS
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 18, 2012 / 11:41 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P summary: Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii AS

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 18 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii AS ----- 18-Dec-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: Turkey

Primary SIC: Beverages

Mult. CUSIP6: 032523

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

14-Jun-2012 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

24-May-2011 BB+/-- BB+/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Turkish beverage group Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii AS reflect its “satisfactory” business risk profile and “intermediate” financial risk profile, as Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ criteria define these terms.

Anadolu Efes’ business risk profile has improved, in our view, following its completed takeover of the Russian and Ukrainian businesses of beverage company SABMiller PLC (BBB+/Positive/A-2). The deal involved the transfer of all of SABMiller’s production facilities and brand rights in Russia and Ukraine to Anadolu Efes in exchange for a 24% stake in Anadolu Efes without recourse to debt financing.

As a result of the transaction, Anadolu Efes is now the second-largest player in the Russian beer market with market share by value approaching 20%.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.