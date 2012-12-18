TEXT-S&P ratings - TransCreditBank

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 18 -

Ratings -- TransCreditBank ---------------------------------------- 18-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: Russia

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

18-Dec-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

09-Dec-2011 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

25-Jul-2011 BB+/B BB+/B

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$2 bil med-term note Prog 06/20/2008: sr

secd BBB 18-Dec-2012

RUB4 bil 8.25% nts ser 6 due 04/17/2014 BBB 18-Dec-2012

RUB3 bil 7.90% nts ser 5 due 08/12/2013 BBB 18-Dec-2012

US$2 bil med-term note Prog 06/20/2008: sub BBB- 18-Dec-2012