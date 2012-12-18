TEXT-S&P ratings - VTB Bank JSC

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 18 -

Ratings -- VTB Bank JSC ------------------------------------------- 18-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: Russia

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 46630Q

Mult. CUSIP6: 92909M

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

18-Dec-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

08-Dec-2008 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$10 bil med-term note Prog 04/26/2004: sr

unsecd BBB 08-Dec-2008

US$1 bil 6.25% loan participation (Borrower:

JSC VTB Bank) nts ser 6 due 06/30/2035 BBB 08-Dec-2008

RUB15 bil var rate bnds ser 5 due 10/17/2013 BBB 08-Dec-2008

EUR500 mil 4.25% loan participation (Borrower:

JSC VTB Bank) nts ser 9 due 02/15/2016 BBB 08-Dec-2008

US$20 bil med-term note Prog 11/02/2007: sr

unsecd BBB 08-Dec-2008

US$2 bil 6.875% loan participation (Borrower:

JSC VTB Bank) med-term nts ser 4 due

05/29/2018 BBB 08-Dec-2008

RUB5 bil 7.60% bnds ser BO-1 due 03/15/2013 BBB 24-Aug-2010

RUB5 bil 7.60% bnds ser BO-2 due 03/15/2013 BBB 24-Aug-2010

RUB10 bil 7.60% bnds ser BO-5 due 03/15/2013 BBB 24-Aug-2010

US$750 mil 6.315% Loan participation notes

(Borrower: JSC VTB Bank) med-term nts due

02/22/2018 BBB 12-Oct-2011

SGD300 mil 3.40% Loan participation notes

(Borrower: JSC VTB Bank) med-term nts ser 13

due 06/06/2014 BBB 16-Jun-2011

CHF300 mil 5.00% loan participation (Borrower:

JSC VTB BANK) med-term nts ser 14 due

11/17/2015 BBB 25-Nov-2011

SGD400 mil 4.00% Loan participation (Borrower:

JSC VTB Bank) med-term nts ser 17 due

07/20/2015 BBB 23-Jul-2012

CNY1 bil 4.50% loan participation (Borrower:

JSC VTB Bank) med-term nts due 10/30/2015 BBB 01-Nov-2012

AUD500 mil 7.50% Loan Participation (Borrower:

JSC VTB Bank) med-term nts ser 23 due

12/11/2017 BBB 13-Dec-2012

US$750 mil step up Sub Tier 2 cap callable loan

participation (Borrower: JSC VTB Bank) nts du

02/04/2015 BBB- 08-Dec-2008

US$20 bil med-term note Prog 11/02/2007: sub BBB- 08-Dec-2008

US$1.5 bil 6.95% Loan Participation Notes

(Borrower: JSC VTB Bank) med-term nts ser 21

due 10/17/2022 BBB- 17-Oct-2012

US$10 bil med-term note Prog 04/26/2004: S-T

debt A-2 18-Dec-2012

US$20 bil med-term note Prog 11/02/2007: S-T

debt A-2 18-Dec-2012