TEXT-Fitch ups Nizhniy Novgorod to 'BB-';otlk stbl

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 20 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Russian Nizhniy Novgorod Region’s Long-term foreign and local currency ratings to ‘BB-’ from ‘B+’ and affirmed the region’s Short-term rating at ‘B’. The agency has also upgraded the region’s National Long-term rating to ‘A+(rus)’ from ‘A(rus)'. The Outlooks on the Long-term ratings are Stable. The rating action also affects Nizhniy Novgorod’s four outstanding domestic bonds of RUB14.953bn.

The upgrade reflects the rebound of Nizhniy Novgorod’s operating performance after a temporary sharp deterioration in 2009, as well as Fitch’s expectation of a stable and sound operating performance of the region in 2012-2013. However, the ratings also factor in expected direct risk increase and still high short-term debt refinancing needs.

Fitch notes that further positive rating action would be subject to sustained sound operating performance with margins above 10% and stabilisation of direct risk below 40% of current revenue, coupled with a reduction in refinancing pressure due to the lengthening of the region’s debt maturity profile. Increased refinancing risk due to increasing proportion of short-term bank loans accompanied by weak debt coverage metrics (direct risk to current balance) would lead to downward rating pressure.

In 2011 the region’s budgetary performance continued its recovery. Operating balance reached 13% of operating revenue (11% in 2010) and deficit before debt variation declined to 5.6% of total revenue compared to 9.7% a year earlier. Fitch expects the operating performance to stabilise in 2012-2013, with an operating margin in the range of 11%-12%. The region plans high capital spending in 2012, which will cause the budget deficit to increase to 9% of total revenue.

The region’s debt remains moderate by international standards. At end-2011 the region’s direct risk reached RUB37bn, up from RUB26bn a year earlier. In relative terms, direct risk increased to 41% of current revenue. However, a high proportion of short-term bank loans mean refinancing needs are high. The region has to refinance RUB18.8bn (or 51% of total direct risk), including RUB12.9bn of short-term bank loans in 2012.

Fitch expects net direct risk (direct risk net of outstanding cash) to increase by about 20% yoy in 2012. The direct risk will stay moderate at about 42% of current revenue. The region plans to issue a RUB8bn domestic bond in 2012 to cover maturing bonds and the budget deficit. The new bond issue will have a five-year maturity, which will lengthen the region’s average debt maturity profile.

Nizhniy Novgorod is located in the central part of the Russian Federation. The region has a strong and diversified economy. Its gross regional product (GRP) is among the top-15 in Russia.