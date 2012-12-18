TEXT-S&P ratings - VTB-Leasing

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 18 -
Ratings -- VTB-Leasing -------------------------------------------- 18-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: Russia
Primary SIC: Personal credit
institutions
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
18-Dec-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
08-Dec-2008 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3
