TEXT-S&P ratings - STMicroelectronics N.V.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 18 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- STMicroelectronics N.V. -------------------------------- 18-Dec-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Negative/A-2 Country: Netherlands

Primary SIC: Semiconductors

and related

devices

Mult. CUSIP6: 861012

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

18-Dec-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

06-Feb-2009 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

===============================================================================