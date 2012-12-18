FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P ratings - STMicroelectronics N.V.
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 18, 2012 / 12:35 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - STMicroelectronics N.V.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 18 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- STMicroelectronics N.V. -------------------------------- 18-Dec-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Negative/A-2 Country: Netherlands

Primary SIC: Semiconductors

and related

devices

Mult. CUSIP6: 861012

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

18-Dec-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

06-Feb-2009 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

===============================================================================

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.