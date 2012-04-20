TEXT-S&P ratings - Flughafen Zurich AG

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 20 -

Ratings -- Flughafen Zurich AG ------------------------------------ 20-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/-- Country: Switzerland

Primary SIC: Airports, flying

fields, &

services

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

20-Apr-2012 A/-- A/--

13-Apr-2011 A-/-- A-/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

CHF225 mil 4.5% bnds due 02/18/2014 A 20-Apr-2012

CHF250 mil 2.25% nts due 05/05/2017 A 20-Apr-2012