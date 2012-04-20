FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: Thai Oil Public Co. Ltd.
April 20, 2012 / 9:41 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P summary: Thai Oil Public Co. Ltd.

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 20 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Thai Oil Public Co. Ltd. ---------------------- 20-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/-- Country: Thailand

Primary SIC: OIL AND GAS

EXTRACTION

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

26-May-2005 BBB/-- BBB/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on Thai Oil Public Co. Ltd. (Thaioil) reflects the support the company receives from its operational integration with, and strategic importance to, state-owned oil and gas conglomerate PTT Public Co. Ltd. (PTT; BBB+/Stable/--). The rating also reflects Thaioil’s favorable cost structure, flexibility in feedstock selection, and strong domestic market position. The company’s financial ratios are somewhat better than what we would expect for the rating. Inherent industry risks and Thaioil’s single-site and customer concentration risks partly offset these strengths.

We assess Thaioil’s business risk profile as “satisfactory” and its financial risk profile as “significant”. We expect the company’s credit protection measures to moderate in 2012 after an improvement in the previous year. An uncertain global economic outlook is likely to lower gross integrated margins. Thaioil’s higher investments in 2012 will also influence credit ratios. These investments relate to upgrading of the company’s refinery and petrochemical plants to produce more value-added products. Higher refinery and aromatics margins resulted in a 37% improvement in marketing gross integrated margins to US$7.8 per barrel in 2011 from US$5.7 per barrel in 2010. Including inventory gains, accounting gross integrated margins increased 43% to US$9.3 per barrel. The ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt improved to 56.9% from 33.8%.

