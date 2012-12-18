FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Koninklijke KPN N.V.
December 18, 2012 / 12:55 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - Koninklijke KPN N.V.

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 18 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Koninklijke KPN N.V. ----------------------------------- 18-Dec-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Watch Neg/A-2 Country: Netherlands

Primary SIC: Communications

services, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 780641

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

21-Feb-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

07-Feb-2006 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$1 bil 8.375% nts due 10/01/2030 BBB/WatchN 21-Feb-2012

med-term note Prog 04/09/2010: sr unsecd BBB/WatchN 21-Feb-2012

EUR1 bil 4.00% med-term nts ser 9 due

06/22/2015 BBB/WatchN 21-Feb-2012

EUR850 mil 4.50% med-term nts due 03/18/2013 BBB/WatchN 21-Feb-2012

£275 mil 5.75% med-term nts due 03/18/2016 BBB/WatchN 21-Feb-2012

EUR1 bil 4.75% med-term nts ser 12 due

01/17/2017 BBB/WatchN 21-Feb-2012

EUR650 mil 4.75% med-term nts due 05/29/2014 BBB/WatchN 21-Feb-2012

£250 mil 6.00% med-term nts due 05/29/2019 BBB/WatchN 21-Feb-2012

EUR925 mil 6.50% med-term nts due 01/15/2016 BBB/WatchN 21-Feb-2012

EUR850 mil 6.25% bnds due 09/16/2013 BBB/WatchN 21-Feb-2012

EUR750 mil 6.25% bnds due 02/04/2014 BBB/WatchN 21-Feb-2012

EUR750 mil 7.50% bnds due 02/04/2019 BBB/WatchN 21-Feb-2012

£850 mil 5.75% med-term nts due 09/17/2029 BBB/WatchN 21-Feb-2012

EUR700 mil 5.625% bnds due 09/30/2024 BBB/WatchN 21-Feb-2012

EUR1 bil 3.75% med-term nts due 09/21/2020 BBB/WatchN 21-Feb-2012

EUR500 mil 4.50% med-term nts due 10/04/2021 BBB/WatchN 21-Feb-2012

£400 mil 5.00% med-term nts due 11/18/2026 BBB/WatchN 21-Feb-2012

EUR750 mil 4.25% med-term nts due 03/01/2022 BBB/WatchN 24-Feb-2012

EUR750 mil 3.25% med-term nts ser 26 due

02/01/2021 BBB/WatchN 27-Jul-2012

med-term note Prog 04/09/2010: S-T debt A-2 27-Jun-2003

