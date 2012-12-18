TEXT-Fitch assigns Zoomlion's senior notes 'BBB-' rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 18 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Zoomlion H.K. SPV Co., Limited’s USD600m 6.125% senior unsecured notes due 2022 a final rating of ‘BBB-'. The notes are guaranteed by Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd (Zoomlion, ‘BBB-'/Stable).

The final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received. It is in line with the expected rating assigned on 12 December 2012.

Zoomlion’s ratings are supported by its large scale, market leadership and strong profitability.

The ratings are constrained by Zoomlion’s exposure to the highly cyclical construction industry, lack of diversification outside of China, and negative free cash flow generation. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch’s expectations that Zoomlion will be able to maintain healthy EBITDA margin and positive operating cash flow over the next 18 months, even in the event of slowing revenue growth and falling profit margins.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include:

- An increase in overseas sales to over one-third of total revenue

- Sustained positive free cash flow while maintaining current credit metrics

- Operating margins above those of domestic peers

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

- Declines in sales on a sustained basis

- Failure to generate positive operating cash flow

- Deterioration in FFO-adjusted net leverage above 1x

- Failure to maintain current market position and share in core business segments