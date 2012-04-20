TEXT-Fitch rates IOC's NCD programme at 'Fitch AAA(ind)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 20 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Indian Oil Corporation Limited’s (IOC, ‘Fitch AAA(ind)'/Stable) proposed INR20bn non-convertible debenture (NCD) programme a rating of ‘Fitch AAA(ind)'.

The rating reflect IOC’s position as India’s largest oil refining and marketing company and the dominant position occupied by public sector companies (PSCs) in the national oil industry. Fitch equates IOC’s ratings to those of India (‘BBB-'/Stable; 78.92% shareholding in IOC), to reflect the company’s strong linkage with, and strategic importance to, the state.

Fitch expects the state to continue to provide support to IOC, given its role as the government’s extended arm for policy implementation. GoI’s policy has been to set tariffs for some refined oil products at levels lower than market prices, leading to under-recoveries. However, GoI has ensured that downstream PSCs’ net annual under-recoveries are kept under control through financial support and a direction to upstream PSCs to supply feedstock at a discount. The government compensates downstream PSCs through direct budgetary support.

The agency also notes that IOC holds substantial marketable investments and has easy access to external financing, which would provide a liquidity cushion, if required.

IOC’s National Long-Term rating may be negatively affected if its linkages with the GoI are deemed by Fitch to have weakened.

IOC has an aggregate refining capacity of 65.7 million tonnes per annum. For 9MFY12 (financial year ending March), on a standalone basis, IOC had revenue of INR2,804bn (consolidated FY11: INR3,081bn) and an EBITDAR margin of 1.4% (4.0%).