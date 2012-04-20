TEXT-S&P ratings - Securitas AB

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 20 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Securitas AB ------------------------------ 20-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Negative/A-2 Country: Sweden

Primary SIC: Security systems

services

Mult. CUSIP6: 81373F

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

12-Mar-2002 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

25-Oct-2000 BBB+/-- BBB+/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR2 bil med-term note Prog 12/18/2000: sr

unsecd BBB+ 19-Dec-2000

US$100 mil sr unsecd multi-curr revolving

credit fac bank ln due 06/16/2012 BBB+ 20-Jun-2005

EUR500 mil 6.5% bnds due 04/02/2013 BBB+ 09-Apr-2009

EUR45 mil fltg rate med-term nts due 02/05/2014 BBB+ 27-May-2009

EUR350 mil 2.75% med-term nts ser 16 due

02/28/2017 BBB+ 23-Feb-2012

SWEDISH CP prog auth amt SEK5 bil A-2 31-Jan-2002