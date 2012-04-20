FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit RSS
April 20, 2012 / 11:26 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P revises Minsk outlook to stable, afrms 'B-' rtg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 20 -

Overview

-- On April 18, 2012, we revised our outlook on the Republic of Belarus to stable from negative.

-- In line with our criteria, our rating on Belarus’ capital, the City of Minsk, is capped by the rating and outlook on the sovereign.

-- We are subsequently revising our outlook on Minsk to stable from negative and affirming the ‘B-’ rating on the city.

-- The stable outlook reflects that on Belarus.

Rating Action

On April 20, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services revised its outlook on the Belarusian City of Minsk to stable from negative. At the same time, we affirmed our ‘B-’ long-term issuer credit rating on the city.

Rationale

The rating actions follow those on the Republic of Belarus (see “Outlook On Belarus Revised To Stable On Improving Economy And Liquidity; Ratings Affirmed At ‘B-/C’,” published on April 18, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). We view the institutional framework for Belarusian local and regional governments (LRGs) as centralized. According to our criteria, a Belarusian LRG cannot be rated higher than the sovereign, so we cap the long-term rating on Minsk at the level of the long-term sovereign rating on Belarus (see “Methodology: Rating A Regional Or Local Government Higher Than Its Sovereign,” published Sept. 9, 2009).

