TEXT-S&P ratings - Minsk (City of)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 20 -

Ratings -- Minsk (City of) ---------------------------------------- 20-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/-- Country: Belarus

Primary SIC: Legislative

bodies

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

28-Sep-2011 B-/-- B-/--

16-Mar-2011 B/-- B/--

29-Dec-2010 B+/-- B+/--

