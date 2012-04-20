FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P ratings - Minsk (City of)
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 20, 2012 / 11:31 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - Minsk (City of)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 20 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Minsk (City of) ---------------------------------------- 20-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/-- Country: Belarus

Primary SIC: Legislative

bodies

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

28-Sep-2011 B-/-- B-/--

16-Mar-2011 B/-- B/--

29-Dec-2010 B+/-- B+/--

===============================================================================

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.