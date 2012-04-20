TEXT-S&P ratings - Minsk (City of)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 20 -
Ratings -- Minsk (City of) ---------------------------------------- 20-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/-- Country: Belarus
Primary SIC: Legislative
bodies
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
28-Sep-2011 B-/-- B-/--
16-Mar-2011 B/-- B/--
29-Dec-2010 B+/-- B+/--
