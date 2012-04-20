FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P:Rtgs on PGA Holdings unaffected by debt increase
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 20, 2012 / 12:35 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P:Rtgs on PGA Holdings unaffected by debt increase

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Apr 20 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its corporate and issue-level ratings on PGA Holdings Inc. (the parent company of Press Ganey Associates Inc., B/Stable/--) are unchanged following the $25 million upsizing of its first and second lien senior secured credit facilities. Specifically, the revolver was increased by $10 million to $30 million, the first-lien term loan was increased by $10 million to $345 million, and the second-lien term loan was increased by $5 million to $95 million. Pro forma 2011 leverage is only modestly weakened at 8.7x , compared with our original estimate of 8.5x. Our ratings incorporate Press Ganey’s “weak” business risk profile reflecting its niche operating focus in a moderately competitive environment. We continue to expect PGA Holding’s to maintain a “highly leveraged” financial risk profile over the near term, given our expectation of credit metrics that include the preferred units of PG Holdco LLC, (PGA’s parent) as debt and its sponsor ownership.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.