TEXT-S&P summary: Fingrid Oyj

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 20 -

==============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Fingrid Oyj ----------------------------------- 20-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: AA-/Negative/A-1+ Country: Finland

Primary SIC: Electric and

other services

combined

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

20-Apr-2011 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

24-Oct-2007 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR1.5 bil med-term note Prog 05/13/1998: sr

unsecd AA- 20-Apr-2011

CHF39 mil 2.475% med-term nts due 05/22/2012 AA- 20-Apr-2011

EUR26.911 mil 5.2% med-term nts ser 190813/I

due 08/19/2013 AA- 20-Apr-2011

SEK500 mil fltg rate med-term nts due

10/18/2016 AA- 14-Nov-2011

SEK500 mil 3.5% med-term nts due 10/18/2016 AA- 14-Nov-2011

EUR300 mil 3.5% bnds due 04/03/2024 AA- 16-Apr-2012

EURO CP prog auth amt EUR600 mil A-1+ 20-Apr-2011

Rationale

The ratings on Finnish transmission system operator (TSO) Fingrid Oyj reflects the company’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assesses at ‘a’. Our view of Fingrid’s SACP is based on its excellent business risk profile and significant financial risk profile. The ratings also reflect our opinion that there is a “high” likelihood that the Republic of Finland (AAA/Negative/A-1+) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Fingrid in the event of financial distress.