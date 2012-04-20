TEXT-Fitch afrms Cooper's rtgs at 'A/F1';otlk stbl

CBE could generate slightly lower free cash flow in 2012 compared to the prior year, excluding a $250 million asbestos payment in 2011. The decline would be mainly due to higher working capital needs and capital expenditures. Free cash flow in 2011 was approximately $499 million before asbestos payments. The company entered into a settlement agreement on Feb. 1, 2011 with Pneumo Abex LLC and certain of its affiliates for approximately $307.5 million. The company paid the $250 million upon closing to the settlement trust. The remainder will be paid over the next four years.

Fitch considers CBE’s leverage to be slightly weak but still within appropriate levels for the rating category. Concerns about higher leverage are mitigated by CBE’s operating performance during the recent recession, and conservative financial policies. CBE maintained solid EBITDA margins in the mid-teens over the past few years and strong free cash flow/adjusted total debt metrics that averaged within the 25% -- 35% range from 2006 to 2010. Excluding the one-time asbestos payment, this ratio would have been approximately 29% in 2011.

Leverage should decline slightly near term as EBITDA margins slowly rebound assuming debt balances remain unchanged. A more significant decline to approximately 1.2 times (x) would be likely if current maturities are repaid. Leverage at Dec. 31, 2011, was 1.6x. Cooper has $325 million of debt maturing in late 2012. The company has not announced whether it intends to refinance or repay the notes. However, neither choice should have a significant effect on the rating.

Fitch believes the company is more likely to repay the debt if no material acquisition activity is announced prior to maturity. Solid cash flows, higher than historical average cash balances and the possible sale of the tools joint venture in the near term all contribute to this assumption.

CBE’s liquidity position contributes to the company’s financial flexibility especially while leverage is elevated. The company’s financial flexibility is supported by consistent free cash flow and projected liquidity. At Dec. 31, 2011, liquidity included cash of $677 million and full availability under the recently renewed $500 million bank facility that matures in 2016, offset by $331 million of short-term and current debt. Fitch believes required cash outflows for the company are very manageable due to the company’s significantly funded pension plans and diverse debt maturities schedule.

A positive rating action for CBE in the near term is unlikely due to its current metrics, large exposures to the U.S. economy and material reliance on demand within the construction markets. A downgrade could occur if CBE’s leverage was to increase further due to a prolonged economic downturn with no related decline in debt or a significant increase in debt to fund accelerated share repurchases.

Fitch affirms the following ratings:

Cooper Industries plc

--IDR at ‘A’;

--Senior unsecured bank credit facilities at ‘A’.

Cooper Industries, Ltd.

--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘A’.

Cooper U.S., Inc.

--IDR at ‘A’;

--Senior unsecured bank credit facilities at ‘A’;

--Senior unsecured debt at ‘A’;

--Short-term IDR at ‘F1’;

--Commercial paper at ‘F1’.

The ratings affect approximately $1.4 billion of debt outstanding at Dec. 31, 2011.