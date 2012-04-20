TEXT-S&P ratings - Sunrise Communications Holdings S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 20 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Sunrise Communications Holdings S.A. ------------------- 20-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: Luxembourg

Primary SIC: Communications

services, nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

20-Apr-2012 B+/-- B+/--

04-Oct-2010 BB-/-- BB-/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Guarantor(s) : Skylight S.a.r.l, Sunrise Communications International S.A.

Rating Rating Date

EUR561 mil 8.5% (including EUR56mil tap

issuance) bnds due 12/31/2018 B- 20-Apr-2012