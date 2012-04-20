FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P ratings - Sunrise Communications Holdings S.A.
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 20, 2012 / 1:25 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - Sunrise Communications Holdings S.A.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 20 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Sunrise Communications Holdings S.A. ------------------- 20-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: Luxembourg

Primary SIC: Communications

services, nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

20-Apr-2012 B+/-- B+/--

04-Oct-2010 BB-/-- BB-/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Guarantor(s) : Skylight S.a.r.l, Sunrise Communications International S.A.

Rating Rating Date

EUR561 mil 8.5% (including EUR56mil tap

issuance) bnds due 12/31/2018 B- 20-Apr-2012

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.