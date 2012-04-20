FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 20, 2012 / 1:30 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch releases fifth 'Navigating the Drug Channel' report focusing on long-term care pharmacies

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Future considerations for the industry include potential for pressure on drug manufacturer rebates. The profitability of the LTCP industry depends in part upon the ability of the LTCPs to negotiate rebates on drug costs. There are various actions the federal government could take to limit the extent to which LTCPs are able to profit from drug rebates. A recent proposal by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to require the independence of consultant pharmacists from dispensing pharmacies is one such example.

The full report, ‘Navigating the Drug Channel - Long-Term Care Pharmacies: At the Mouth,’ is available at ‘www.fitchratings.com.’ This is the fifth in a series of seven reports that Fitch will publish during the first half of 2012. The expected schedule for future reports can be found on the first page of previously published reports, including this one.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Navigating the Drug Channel: Long-Term Care Pharmacies: At the Mouth

here

