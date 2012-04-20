TEXT-S&P cuts Sunrise to 'B+'; outlook stable

At the same time, we lowered our issue ratings on Sunrise’s senior secured notes to ‘BB-’ from ‘BB’ and on the group’s subordinated notes to ‘B-’ from ‘B’.

Rationale

The downgrade reflects our view that Sunrise will deleverage more slowly on a Standard & Poor‘s-adjusted basis than we previously assumed. This is due to Sunrise’s recent acquisition of mobile spectrum, together with the reassessment of our treatment of Sunrise’s shareholder loans under our criteria.

Sunrise recently acquired mobile spectrum for about Swiss franc (CHF) 482 million. We understand that Sunrise will pay CHF289 million in 2012, and will defer the remainder to 2015 and 2016. This level of spending is higher than we had previously assumed. Although we anticipate that the acquisition of mobile spectrum will support Sunrise’s position in the Swiss wireless market and limit additional competition in the market until 2028, we believe that it will delay deleveraging.

In addition, we have reassessed Sunrise’s shareholder instruments (specifically, preferred equity certificates and convertible preferred equity certificates ) as debt like in nature and therefore include them in adjusted debt. The reassessment reflects Sunrise’s private equity ownership, and its track record of partly converting these shareholder instruments into payment-in-kind (PIK) loans held by third parties. The review has led us to revise our assessment of Sunrise’s financial risk profile downward to “highly leveraged” from “aggressive.”

Consequently, although we foresee a possibility of Sunrise deleveraging on a reported debt basis over the medium term, we anticipate slow deleveraging in terms of adjusted debt, which includes accrued interest on the shareholder loans.

At the same time, on the basis of the mobile spectrum acquisition and a marked improvement in Sunrise’s profitability and mobile market position in 2011, we have revised our assessment of Sunrise’s business risk profile upward to “satisfactory” from “fair.”

Sunrise’s operating performance in 2011 exceeded our forecasts, with the reported EBITDA margin improving to over 30% from 27% in 2010. This was mainly due to an 11% increase in the mobile postpaid customer base, as well as an increase in the local loop unbundling customer base. We currently forecast a continued improvement in Sunrise’s operating performance in 2012, with about a 7%-8% increase in EBITDA under our base-case scenario. This will be driven mainly by an additional increase in average revenue per user in Sunrise’s mobile division, as well as the benefits of new initiatives in its fixed-line division.

Our base-case scenario includes all of the debt to fund the acquisition of mobile spectrum and assumes scheduled debt amortization, as well as additional debt prepayments of CHF200 million, to be made in 2012. Along with our forecast of mid- to high-single-digit growth in EBITDA, we anticipate that adjusted leverage will increase to about 6.4x at year-end 2012, from 6.2x at year-end 2011. We anticipate that adjusted leverage will increase to about 4.7x in 2012, from about 4.6x in 2011, including the PIK loans but excluding the PECs and CPECs. Our adjusted leverage ratios indicate a highly leveraged capital structure, and we forecast that adjusted leverage will remain about 6x over the next couple of years.

We anticipate negative free cash flow generation in 2012 following partial payments for the acquired spectrum. However, we anticipate continued solid free cash flow generation excluding the partial and one-off payments, with free operating cash flow to adjusted debt of about 5%.

Liquidity

We assess Sunrise’s liquidity as “adequate” as defined in our criteria, reflecting our view that its liquidity sources will exceed its funding needs by significantly more than 1.2x in the next 12 months, even in the event of a moderate unforeseen EBITDA decline.

As of Dec. 31, 2011, we estimate that Sunrise’s liquidity sources over the next 12 months will be about CHF1.1 billion. These include:

-- Cash and cash equivalents of about CHF585 million;

-- Our forecast of cash flow from operations of about CHF400 million; and

-- Undrawn committed revolving credit facilities (RCFs) of CHF135 million maturing in December 2016. The RCFs include financial covenants, under which we anticipate Sunrise will maintain adequate headroom.

We estimate that Sunrise’s liquidity needs over the same period will be about CHF570 million, including:

-- Capital expenditures of about CHF500 million, of which CHF289 are for initial spectrum payments; and

-- Contractual debt amortization of about CHF63 million.

Recovery analysis

The issue ratings on Skylight S.a.r.l’s CHF500 million senior secured term loan facility A, due 2016, and the CHF320 million (equivalent) senior secured term loan facility B, due 2017, and on Sunrise Communications International S.A.’s CHF300 million and EUR371 million senior secured bonds, are ‘BB-', one notch above the corporate credit rating on Sunrise. The recovery rating on the term loan facilities and the senior secured bonds is ‘2’, indicating our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery for debtholders in the event of a payment default. We foresee recovery prospects at the high end of this range.

The issue rating on Sunrise’s EUR561 million subordinated bonds (including a EUR56 million tap issue) is ‘B-', two notches below the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on this debt is ‘6’, indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

We value Sunrise on a going-concern basis, taking into account the group’s established brand, its established fixed-line broadband and mobile market position, valuable network, broad customer base, and relatively high barriers to entry into a consolidated industry.

To calculate recovery prospects we simulate a default scenario. We project a hypothetical default in 2016, at which point we estimate that EBITDA will have declined to about CHF340 million. We value Sunrise at about CHF1,670 million, from which we deduct priority liabilities of about CHF170 million, primarily comprising administrative costs, finance leases, and pension liabilities. This leaves about CHF1,500 million for the senior secured lenders.

We envisage about CHF1,730 million of senior secured debt (including six months of prepetition interest) outstanding at the point of default. This includes a fully drawn CHF150 million RCF. We foresee substantial recovery prospects for senior secured lenders, at the high end of the 70%-90% range. However, we estimate negligible remaining value available for the subordinated noteholders. Consequently, the recovery rating on the subordinated debt is ‘6’.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Sunrise’s operating performance will continue to improve, with a reported EBITDA margin remaining in the low 30% region and limited competitive pressure.

The outlook also reflects our forecast of continued solid free cash flow generation, excluding spectrum acquisition payments, which will help Sunrise maintain an “adequate” liquidity profile.

We could lower the ratings if we see Sunrise adopt a more aggressive financial policy, leading to a meaningful increase in debt. We could also lower the ratings if the group’s operating performance weakens as a result of stiffening competition in Switzerland, resulting in fully adjusted debt to EBITDA of more than 8x or more than 5x including the PIK loans but excluding the PECs and CPECs.

A positive rating action in the short to medium term is unlikely in our view, because we forecast limited deleveraging on an adjusted basis during this period.

Related Criteria And Research

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers’ Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- Credit FAQ: Knowing The Investors In A Company’s Debt And Equity, April 4, 2006

-- Hybrid Capital Handbook: September 2008 Edition, Sept. 15, 2008

Ratings List

Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Sunrise Communications Holdings S.A.

Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- BB-/Negative/--

Downgraded

To From

Sunrise Communications Holdings S.A.

Subordinated* B- B

Recovery Rating 6 6

Skylight S.a.r.l

Senior Secured

CHF320 mil. fltg rate bank ln due BB- BB

12/31/2017

Recovery Rating 2 2

CHF500 mil. fltg rate bank ln due BB- BB

12/31/2016

Recovery Rating 2 2

Sunrise Communications International S.A.

Senior Secured(3)

EUR371 mil. bnds due 12/31/2017 BB- BB

Recovery Rating 2 2

CHF300 mil. bnds due 12/31/2017 BB- BB

Recovery Rating 2 2

*Guaranteed by Skylight S.a.r.l and Sunrise Communications International S.A.(3)Guaranteed by TelCommunication Services AG, Sunrise Communications Holdings S.A., Sunrise Communications AG, and Skylight S.a.r.l