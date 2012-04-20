TEXT-S&P summary: Newmont Mining Corp.

We expect Newmont to incur $4.0 billion to $4.3 billion of capital expenditures in 2012, largely to fund large expansion initiatives such as its Akyem project in Ghana and the Conga project in Peru. We expect these capital expenditures to be funded partly with additional debt, including some proceeds from its recent $2.5 billion senior note offering. Under our 2012 and 2013 baseline scenario, we forecast leverage to increase from 1.0x EBITDA in 2011 but to remain at less than the 2.5x threshold that we view to be consistent with our current ratings. This expectation assumes that gold prices, currently near $1,700 per ounce, average above $1,400 to $1,500 over the next two years.

Liquidity

We believe Newmont has “strong” liquidity to meet its needs over the next two years. Relevant aspects of our assessment of the company’s liquidity profile are:

-- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed estimated uses by more than 1.5x over the next 12 months and by at least 1.0x over the next 24 months;

-- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed estimated uses even if EBITDA declined by 30%; and

-- In our view, Newmont currently possesses the likely ability to absorb high-impact, low-probability events.

Our baseline scenario indicates Newmont should end fiscal 2012 with about $3 billion of cash on its balance sheet and nearly full availability under a $2.5 billion unsecured revolving credit facility that matures in May 2016. This assumes a $1,500 per ounce average gold price. We further assume Newmont successfully secures $2 billion of project level financing this year or next, $4.3 billion of capital expenditures, and about $600 million of dividends. The company has some discretion over capital spending and distributions if gold prices were to fall precipitously, but we would still anticipate substantial outlays for strategically important projects such as Akyem and Conga, even under a downside scenario.

Outlook

Our stable outlook reflects our view that uncertainty in the global economy should continue to support high prices in the next one to two years. However, gold prices are highly influenced by factors other than typical supply-and-demand fundamentals. We would lower our ratings if leverage was to surpass 2.5x for a sustained period because gold prices fell and stayed at or below $1,400 to $1,500 an ounce or if mining costs increased substantially. An upgrade is unlikely over the next two years given our expectations for higher debt levels to fund an aggressive capital expansion program.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Credit Themes: Global Economic Uncertainty Weighs On U.S. And Canadian Metals And Mining Companies, Feb. 7, 2012

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008