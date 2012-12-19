FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P summary: Sandvik AB
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 19, 2012 / 9:14 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P summary: Sandvik AB

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 19 -

==============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Sandvik AB ------------------------------------ 19-Dec-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: Sweden

Primary SIC: Cement, hydraulic

Mult. CUSIP6: 800212

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

24-May-2011 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

09-Mar-2010 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

02-Mar-2009 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

20-May-2008 A/A-1 A/A-1

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Sweden-based engineering group Sandvik AB are supported by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the company’s “satisfactory” business risk profile, which reflects its world-leading position as a cemented-carbide tool supplier to the metalworking industry. The company also has strong positions in other niches, such as tooling systems for metalworking applications, products and services for rock-excavation operations, and special steel products. Good pricing power and broad geographic and customer segment diversification further support the ratings. The ratings on Sandvik also take into account its exposure to cyclical demand and relatively high vertical integration, resulting in significant volatility of operating margins.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.