TEXT-S&P ratings - Greentown China Holdings Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 19 -

Ratings -- Greentown China Holdings Ltd. -------------------------- 19-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: B/Positive/-- Country: China

Primary SIC: Real estate

agents and

managers

Mult. CUSIP6: 39576Q

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

19-Dec-2012 B/-- B/--

26-Apr-2012 CCC+/-- CCC+/--

20-Jan-2012 B-/-- B-/--

22-Apr-2010 B/-- B/--

23-Apr-2009 B+/-- B+/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$400 mil 9.00% senior nts due 11/08/2013 B- 19-Dec-2012