FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P ups Greentown China Holdings to 'B', outlook positive
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
December 19, 2012 / 9:19 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ups Greentown China Holdings to 'B', outlook positive

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 19 -

Overview

-- Greentown’s financial strength is likely to improve significantly in the next 12 months, mainly due to a recovery in sales, debt reduction, and a less aggressive expansion strategy.

-- We are raising our long-term corporate credit rating on Greentown to ‘B’ from ‘CCC+’ and the issue rating on the company’s senior unsecured notes to ‘B-’ from ‘CCC’.

-- We are also raising the Greater China regional scale rating on the China-based real estate developer to ‘cnBB-’ from ‘cnCCC+’ and on the notes to ‘cnB+’ from ‘cnCCC’. We are removing all the ratings from CreditWatch with positive implications.

-- The positive outlook on the long-term corporate credit rating reflects our expectation that Greentown’s financial position is likely to improve further over the next 12 months.

Rating Action

On Dec. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services raised its long-term corporate credit rating on China-based real estate developer Greentown China Holdings Ltd. to ‘B’ from ‘CCC+'. The outlook is positive. Standard & Poor’s also raised its issue rating on the company’s senior unsecured notes to ‘B-’ from ‘CCC’. At the same time, we raised the long-term Greater China regional scale rating on Greentown to ‘cnBB-’ from ‘cnCCC+’ and on the notes to ‘cnB+’ from ‘cnCCC’. We removed all the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with positive implications on June 11, 2012.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.