TEXT-S&P summary: PT Bank Mandiri (Persero)

Rationale

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services bases its ratings on Mandiri on the bank’s “strong” business position, “adequate” capital and earnings, “moderate” risk position, “above-average” funding, “strong” liquidity, and expectations of a “high likelihood” of government support, as our criteria define those terms. The bank’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is ‘bb+'.

Our bank criteria use the Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank’s anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. The anchor for a bank operating only in Indonesia is ‘bb’. The BICRA score for Indonesia incorporates our evaluation of the country’s economic risk, whereby we view Indonesia as a low-income economy, with development constrained by infrastructure shortfalls, legal uncertainties, corruption, and labor market rigidities. Economic imbalances appear mild, but credit risk in the economy stems from a weak debt capacity and significant weaknesses in the payment culture and rule of law. With regard to industry risk, the banking industry in Indonesia operates within a weak institutional framework, with a weak regulatory track record. However, a strong customer deposit base supports the banking industry, and risk appetite is generally moderate.

Mandiri’s business position reflects the bank’s strong business franchise in Indonesia and good revenue diversification. Mandiri has an established franchise as the largest bank in the country with a market share of about 13% of deposits. The bank’s subsidiary is the largest Islamic bank in the country with about one-third market share. Interest income contributes most of the bank’s earnings and the ratio of fee income to revenue is adequate. The bank has subsidiaries in Islamic banking, insurance, investment banking, and multi finance, which help it to provide diversified services to its clients. Management is progressive compared with that of other state-owned peers. The bank’s asset quality and profitability have been improving over the past few years. Its current strategy is to strengthen its wholesale transaction banking, become the retail deposit bank of choice, and build a strong position in retail financing. This strategy should enable Mandiri to expand its deposit base and support its interest margins.

We expect Mandiri’s risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before adjustments for diversification to remain adequate over the next two years. The ratio improved in 2011, boosted by a rights issue. The bank’s profitability is healthy, in our view. Mandiri’s increased focus on higher yielding micro and consumer loans and its rising loans-to-deposits ratio support its margins. However, we expect the RAC ratio to decline over the next couple of years because the bank’s build-up of capital is expected to lag business growth.

Mandiri’s risk position reflects the bank’s history of high non-performing assets, credit costs, and geographic concentration in Indonesia, which has high economic risk. Nevertheless, Mandiri has benefitted from sizable recoveries on its written-off loans in recent years. It has also enhanced its risk management systems resulting in lower non-performing loan ratios. The performance of Mandiri’s asset quality as it seasons will be key to our assessment of the bank’s risk position. The bank’s business is diversified, with corporates accounting for 41% of loans, commercial 29%, small enterprises 11%, consumer 14%, and micro segment 5%. The bank’s growth in the past few years has been in line with the system average. Mandiri has been undertaking mainly traditional banking businesses, with the bulk of its revenue emanating from lending-related business.

Mandiri’s stable and diversified sources of funding support its funding and liquidity profile. Deposits form about 89% of the bank’s funding base as of Sept. 30, 2012. Its loans-to-deposits ratio (83%) is at par with the industry, while its low-cost current and savings accounts--at 63% of customer deposits--are better than the industry average. Mandiri’s liquidity is strong, underpinned by a sizable amount of government bonds and balances with the central bank and other banks. Liquid assets--made up of cash, balances with other banks and the central bank, and government securities--formed about 44% of total deposits as of Dec. 31, 2011.

In our view there is a “high likelihood” that the government of Indonesia will support Mandiri, due to the bank’s “high systemic importance” in Indonesia and our assessment of the government as “highly supportive.” Mandiri’s SACP is the same as the sovereign rating and therefore the rating on the bank is the same as its SACP.

Related Criteria And Research

