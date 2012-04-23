TEXT-S&P ratings - Toyo Corp.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 23 -
Ratings -- Toyo Corp. ------------------------------------ 23-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/-- Country: Japan
Primary SIC: Measuring and
Controlling
Devices
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
12-Jun-2007 BB+/-- BB+/--
