TEXT-Fitch: Stable outlook for Nordic banks in 2012

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 19 - Fitch Ratings says in a newly-published report that the outlook for most banks in the Nordic region in 2013 is stable, based on the agency’s expectation that banks’ fundamental financial positions will remain resilient despite significant economic uncertainty in Europe. The ratings for the major Nordic banks are driven by the banks’ strong standalone strength.

Fitch expects the Nordic banks’ asset quality to remain solid in 2013, and for it to remain a positive ratings driver. While Scandinavian households’ debt levels are high by European standards (Finland’s less so), this has largely been caused by fundamental factors, such as, tax incentives to borrow, low interest rates, and households’ strong debt serviceability. Nevertheless, the local regulators, with Sweden leading the way, have taken several steps designed to avert a housing bubble being formed, and limit households’ general indebtedness. Fitch’s base case scenario does not include a sharp correction in house prices in Sweden or Norway; rather, the agency expects a more modest reduction (which is already visible in Sweden). Even in a downturn scenario, Fitch expects the asset quality in the mortgage portfolios to remain solid. Instead, the agency sees reduced consumption and possible deterioration in the banks’ corporate portfolio as more likely consequences.

Nordic banks rely on wholesale funding markets for a high proportion of their structural funding. In addition, a material proportion is to international investors. While Fitch expects access to funding markets to remain solid in 2013, the agency expects the banks to maintain large liquidity buffers to mitigate the risks inherent in wholesale funding, particularly for overseas issuance.

Sound capital underpins the Nordic banks’ ratings. The region’s banks’ capitalisation generally compares favourably with European peers’ and Fitch expects the increasing regulatory minima introduced by the authorities - notably in Sweden - to sustain this position.

The report, entitled ‘2013 Outlook: Major Nordic Banks - Strong Credit Fundamentals, but not Immune to Contagion From Abroad’ is available on www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: 2013 Outlook: Major Nordic Banks

here