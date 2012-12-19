TEXT-S&P summary: PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 19 -

Summary analysis -- PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. ------- 19-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB/Positive/B Country: Indonesia

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 715686

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

13-Dec-2011 BB/B BB/B

19-Apr-2007 BB-/B BB-/B

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating BB/Positive/B

SACP bb-

Anchor bb

Business Position Adequate (0)

Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)

Risk Position Weak (-2)

Funding and Liquidity Above Average

and Strong (+1)

Support +1

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support +1

Additional Factors 0

Outlook

The positive outlook on PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. (BNI) reflects the outlook on the sovereign credit rating on Indonesia (BB+/Positive/B; axBBB+/axA-2) and our expectation that the bank will remain important to the Indonesian banking sector and maintain its financial profile.

An upgrade is possible if we raise the sovereign rating. An improvement in BNI’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is possible if the bank improves its asset quality. We could revise the outlook to stable or downgrade the bank following similar rating action on the sovereign.

Rationale

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services bases its ratings on BNI on the bank’s “adequate” business position, “adequate” capital and earnings, “weak” risk position, “above-average” funding, and “strong” liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. Our rating also factors in potential extraordinary government support in the event of financial distress. The bank’s SACP is ‘bb-'.

The rating on BNI is one notch higher than the SACP, reflecting our view of a high likelihood of support from the Indonesian government should it be required. This is because of BNI’s “high” systemic importance in Indonesia and our assessment of the government as “highly supportive.” The bank’s systemic importance is based on its size and market share.

Our bank criteria use the Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank’s anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. The anchor for a bank operating only in Indonesia is ‘bb’. The BICRA score for Indonesia is based on our evaluation of the country’s economic risk, whereby we view Indonesia as a low-income economy, with development constrained by infrastructure shortfalls, legal uncertainties, corruption, and labor market rigidities. Economic imbalances appear mild, but credit risk in the economy stems from a weak debt capacity, and significant weaknesses in payment culture and rule of law. With regard to industry risk, the banking industry in Indonesia operates within a weak institutional framework, with a weak regulatory track record. However, a strong customer deposit base supports the banking industry and risk appetite is generally moderate.

BNI’s position as the fourth-largest bank in Indonesia, with a deposit market share of about 8%, supports its business position. BNI’s branch network is extensive, providing the bank with wide access to a steady source of low-cost customer-deposit funding. Interest income contributes most of BNI’s revenues. We assess the bank’s business diversity to be strong due to its adequate fee income and presence in various customer segments. BNI’s management has improved the bank’s performance in the past few year, but profitability and asset quality are below the industry average, reflecting the bank’s evolving management practices.

We assess BNI’s capital and earnings as “adequate,” based on our forecast that the bank’s pre-diversification risk adjusted capital (RAC) ratio will remain above 7% in the next two years. BNI’s underlying profitability has increased in the past two years on the back of improved asset quality. However, we expect the RAC ratio to decline as the build-up of capital is not likely to keep up with business growth.

Our risk-position assessment for BNI reflects the bank’s history of high nonperforming loans, its high credit costs, and its geographic concentration in Indonesia, which has high economic risk. That said, the bank has benefitted from sizable recoveries from its written-off loans in the recent past and has strengthened its risk management systems. BNI has reduced its non-performing loan ratio over the past few years and the sustenance of this trend will be a key factor in our risk assessment for the bank. BNI’s business is diversified, with corporates accounting for 35% of loans, medium-sized enterprises 18%, small enterprises 18%, consumer 21%, and international business 3%. The bank has been growing in line with the system average for the past few years. Moreover, BNI has been undertaking mainly traditional banking businesses, with the bulk of revenue emanating from lending-related business.

We assess BNI’s funding as “above average” and liquidity as “strong.” The funding assessment reflects the bank’s stable and diversified source of retail funding, with deposits forming about 92% of the funding base as of Sept. 30, 2012. The loans-to-customer-deposits ratio of 78% is better than the industry average, despite having increased in the past few years. BNI’s deposit base is also substantially large, with low-cost current and savings accounts forming about 64% of total customer deposits--one of the highest proportions in Indonesia. BNI’s liquidity is strong, with a sizable amount of government bonds and balances with the central bank and other banks. Liquid assets--made up of cash, balances with other banks and the central bank, and government bonds--formed about 48% of total deposits as of Dec. 31, 2011.

