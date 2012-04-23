TEXT-S&P summary:Israel Discount Bank Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- Israel Discount Bank Ltd. --------------------- 23-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/A-3 Country: Israel

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 465074

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-Apr-2009 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

21-Feb-2008 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

10-Dec-2007 NR/-- --/--

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/A-3

SACP bb+

Anchor bbb

Business Position Adequate (0)

Capital and Earnings Weak (-2)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support +1

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support +1

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors