TEXT-S&P summary:Israel Discount Bank Ltd.
#Credit Markets
April 23, 2012 / 8:25 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P summary:Israel Discount Bank Ltd.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 23 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Israel Discount Bank Ltd. --------------------- 23-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/A-3 Country: Israel

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 465074

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-Apr-2009 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

21-Feb-2008 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

10-Dec-2007 NR/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/A-3

SACP bb+

Anchor bbb

Business Position Adequate (0)

Capital and Earnings Weak (-2)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support +1

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support +1

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

