TEXT-S&P ratings - Qatar Petroleum

Ratings -- Qatar Petroleum ---------------------------------------- 19-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: AA/Stable/-- Country: Qatar

Primary SIC: Petroleum

refining

Mult. CUSIP6: 74730D

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

19-Dec-2012 AA/-- AA/--

05-Jul-2010 --/-- AA/--

