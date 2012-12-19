FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P assigns 'AA' LC ratings to Qatar Petroleum; outlook stable
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 19, 2012 / 10:14 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P assigns 'AA' LC ratings to Qatar Petroleum; outlook stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 19 -

Rating Action

On Dec. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ‘AA’ foreign currency issuer credit rating on Qatar Petroleum (QP) and assigned its ‘AA’ local currency rating to the entity. As per our business rules, entities with foreign currency ratings such as QP are also assigned local currency ratings. The outlooks on the long-term ratings are stable.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

-- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2012

Ratings List

New Rating; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

Qatar Petroleum

Issuer Credit Rating

Local Currency AA/Stable/--

Ratings Affirmed

Qatar Petroleum

Issuer Credit Rating

Foreign Currency AA/Stable/--

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.