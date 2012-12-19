TEXT-S&P summary: TMB Bank Public Co. Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 19 -

Summary analysis -- TMB Bank Public Co. Ltd. ---------------------- 19-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB+/Positive/B Country: Thailand

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

09-Oct-2007 BB+/B BB+/B

14-Feb-2006 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating BB+/Positive/B

SACP bb

Anchor bbb-

Business Position Adequate (0)

Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1)

Risk Position Moderate (-1)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support +1

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support +1

Additional Factors 0

Outlook

The positive outlook reflects our expectation of a sustained, though slow, improvement in TMB Bank Public Co. Ltd.’s financial profile.

We could raise the rating in the next 12 months if the bank reduces its NPLs to below 6% of outstanding loans on a sustained basis.

We could revise the outlook to stable if, in our view, the improvement in TMB’s financial profile stalls or slows for any reason including an exit of any of its major shareholders or a change in top management.

Rationale

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services bases its rating on TMB on the bank’s “adequate” business position, “moderate” capital and earnings, “moderate” risk position, “average” funding, “adequate” liquidity, and expectation of extraordinary support from the government, as defined in our criteria. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is ‘bb’.

Our bank criteria use the Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank’s anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. The anchor for a bank operating only in Thailand is ‘bbb-'. The BICRA score is based on our evaluation of economic risk. In our view, Thailand’s relatively low income levels, underdeveloped infrastructure, and delayed structural reforms constrain its economic resilience. The recent high growth has led to a build-up of economic imbalances in the country. Economic imbalances could heighten over the next year if loan growth continues to significantly outpace the rise in nominal GDP or if housing prices rise steeply. Moreover, given the slow pace of improvement in the legal framework, we view credit risk to be high. A large proportion of highly stable core customer deposits support Thailand’s industry risk profile. We note that regulations have improved considerably since the Asian financial crisis of 1997. Regulations are now broadly in line with international standards.

TMB’s “adequate” business position reflects the bank’s average market position, its strengthened management team, and its satisfactory business and geographic diversification. TMB is one of the seven large commercial banks in Thailand, with a loan and deposit market share of 4.7% and 4.9%, respectively, as of Sept. 30, 2012. The bank has, however, lost market share in the past four years due to its ongoing restructuring.

TMB’s collaboration with ING Bank N.V. (A+/Negative/A-1) has strengthened the Thai bank’s management team. A number of senior ING staff have assumed key roles at TMB. The bank’s restructuring of its operations since its collaboration with ING Bank N.V. has improved its financial profile. TMB has strengthened risk management, rationalized staff, transformed branches, exited higher-risk loans, sold nonperforming loans (NPL), foreclosed assets, and reduced term deposits as a proportion of total deposits. The bank is once again focusing on growth and plans to increase market share for loans and deposits.

Our assessment of TMB’s capital and earnings is “moderate,” based on our expectation that the pre-diversification risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio, which is 6.6% as of Dec. 31, 2011, will deteriorate slightly in the next two years. Although we expect the bank’s weak earnings profile to improve, the improvement is unlikely to be sufficient to support moderate growth, leading to downward pressure on capital.

TMB’s risk position is “moderate,” reflecting its evolving risk management practices and relatively high credit costs. In line with our expectation, the bank has been improving its asset quality and reducing the proportion of nonperforming assets (NPA) and NPL on its books. Nevertheless, the bank still has one of the highest NPA and NPL ratios among domestic peers. Moreover, its credit costs have been consistently higher than the industry average, except in 2010 and 2011, when they were comparable with that of most Thai peers. In the first nine months of 2012 too, TMB’s credit costs were high, partly due to the bank’s more stringent provisioning policy. The bank has been reducing its loan book and size for the past few years to lower its risks. It has now started to grow again. In the past few years, TMB has tightened its underwriting standards. We expect the improvement in TMB’s asset quality to continue, albeit at a slow pace. Further improvement in asset quality hinges on the bank’s ability to restrict NPLs, particularly in the small and midsize enterprise and consumer segments.

The bank’s funding profile is “average” and its liquidity “adequate.” Core deposits form about 83% of its funding base as of Sept. 30, 2012. TMB’s loans-to-customer-deposits ratio of 87% was better than the industry average. Moreover, the bank has excess liquidity, when compared with other major Thai banks, underpinned by a sizable amount of government bonds and central bank balances. But, we expect TMB to reduce its securities in favor of customer loans as it focuses on growth. Nevertheless, we expect the bank to maintain its funding and liquidity profiles.

The rating on TMB is one notch above the SACP, reflecting our view of a “moderately high” likelihood of government support, due to the bank’s moderate systemic importance in Thailand and our assessment of the government as “highly supportive.” TMB’s systemic importance emanates from its size.

