TEXT-S&P summary: Hongkong Land Co. Ltd.

The following statement was released by the rating agency

Dec 19 -

Summary analysis -- Hongkong Land Co. Ltd. 19-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: Hong Kong

Primary SIC: Miscellaneous

Investing

Mult. CUSIP6: 438582

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

04-Feb-2010 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

20-May-2002 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

Rationale

The rating on Hongkong Land Co. Ltd. (Hongkong Land) reflects the Hong Kong-based property investor’s high-quality rental income, the strong market position and asset quality of its commercial property portfolio, and its strong liquidity and financial flexibility. Hongkong Land’s increasing exposure to the volatile property trading sector and large debt-funded investments and capital return initiatives temper the above strengths.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services views Hongkong Land and its holding company, Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. (A-/Stable/A-2; cnAA/cnA-1), as a group in its analysis. Hong Kong-based conglomerate Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd. (A-/Stable/--; cnAA) owns 50% of Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. We view the ownership by Jardine Strategic as a neutral factor to the rating.

Hongkong Land’s business risk profile is “strong,” in our view. The company’s investment properties are located in the Central business district of Hong Kong, and are of high quality. We expect its commercial property portfolio to continue to benefit from neutral to positive rental reversion (rental increase) this year, due to the limited new supply of quality space and prime development sites in the core commercial districts of Hong Kong. In our view, the prime location of Hongkong Land’s property portfolio underpins its strong market position. Its properties command strong rental rates, and occupancy has consistently been above 90% through property cycles. We expect Hongkong Land to also benefit from the phased opening and increasing occupancy of its Marina Bay Financial Centre in Singapore in the next one to two years.

We expect Hongkong Land’s profitability to be lower in 2012 as fewer residential projects will be completed. In our view, this is mainly a timing issue, as several property projects that have received good presales will be completed in 2013-2014. In 2012, Hongkong Land will only recognize limited profits from property trading but we believe the company’s rental income (including associates) will remain resilient for the full year. In our view, Hongkong Land has strong financial flexibility to time its project launches according to market conditions to ensure good profitability. The company also has good track record in developing projects with an aim of improving capital efficiency.

Factoring in an increase in borrowings to fund new projects, we expect Hongkong Land’s credit ratios to moderate in 2012 from the strong level it had in 2011. We expect Hongkong Land’s debt-funded investments and capital spending to increase considerably over the next one to two years due to its increased exposure to property trading and large development needs for some newly acquired sites in China. In our base-case forecast, we assume (1) the company’s rental income to increase at mid to high single-digit rate per year; (2) property trading profits will decline in 2012 but increase thereafter as a result of more project completions; (3) operating margins will decline somewhat due to higher exposure to property trading; and (4) net debt will increase to fund higher capital expenditures and new investments. As a result, we expect Hongkong Land’s ratio of adjusted funds from operations to net debt to be about 15%-20% and its ratio of net rental income interest coverage at about 7x in 2012-2013. These ratios have some headroom for the current rating, as we have built in some buffer in our net debt assumption, which included potential projects that may or may not occur.

In our view, Hongkong Land has managed its financial position prudently despite its recent large investments in new projects. Over the past few years, the company has been disciplined with its investment strategy, with a strict return framework and a conservative funding strategy. We expect the company’s exposure to property trading, albeit increasing, to remain below 15% of its consolidated total assets in the next one to two years. In our view, Hongkong Land also has a good track record in the following: selecting projects that have good return potential, partnerships with various developers, and staggering developments to mitigate development risks. Although Hongkong Land mostly uses debt to fund capital spending, which allows the company to enhance capital return to shareholders, we believe the company will commit to its disciplined approach to investments such that its liquidity and leverage will remain appropriate for the current rating.

Liquidity

Hongkong Land’s liquidity is “strong,” as defined in our criteria. We expect the company’s sources of liquidity to exceed uses by 1.5x or more in 2013. Our liquidity assessment incorporates the following factors and assumptions:

-- Liquidity sources of about US$3.4 billion including cash and cash equivalents of about US$600 million, undrawn committed facilities of US$1.9 billion, and projected funds from operations of about US$900 million.

-- Liquidity uses of about US$2 billion, including short-term debt of US$1.1 billion; and our projected capital spending, working capital needs, and dividend payout of US$0.9 billion.

-- The company’s net liquidity sources should remain positive, and remain in compliance with its financial covenants even if EBITDA declines by 30%.

-- The key financial covenants on Hongkong Land’s banking facilities are fairly loose, providing the company with ample headroom to absorb a low-probability high-impact event.

-- Hongkong Land has strong financial flexibility and limited refinancing needs in the next 12 months. The company’s unencumbered investment properties, good banking relationships, strong capital market standing, and a US$3 billion medium-term notes program further support its working capital and ongoing financing needs.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Hongkong Land will generate stable recurring cash flows from its high-quality investment properties and be disciplined toward investments and capital returns. We also anticipate that the company will maintain a moderate exposure to property trading, at less than 20% of its consolidated total assets.

We may lower the rating if Hongkong Land’s strong credit profile weakens because of significant debt-funded investments, large capital-return initiatives, and a deterioration in Hong Kong’s commercial property market. This could happen if its rental income interest coverage is less than 5x and its ratio of funds from operations to net debt is less than 15% and shows no signs of recovering.

The upside to the rating is limited for the next 12 months due to the company’s increasing exposure to the volatile property trading business, its large debt-funded capital spending, and higher working capital needs.