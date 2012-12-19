TEXT-S&P summary: Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 19 -

Summary analysis -- Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ---------- 19-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/A-3 Country: Spain

Primary SIC: Commercial Banks

Mult. CUSIP6: 05946K

Mult. CUSIP6: 05950U

Mult. CUSIP6: 05950Y

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

15-Oct-2012 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

30-Apr-2012 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

13-Feb-2012 A/A-1 A/A-1

29-Nov-2011 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

11-Oct-2011 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

13-Feb-2008 AA/A-1+ AA/A-1+

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Strong positions in almost all markets of operation, particularly Spain and Mexico.

-- Conservative risk management and low risk position, particularly in lending activity.

-- Above-average operating profitability.

Weaknesses:

-- Business concentration in Spain, where economic risk is higher than the average in peer countries.

-- Higher share of revenues from emerging markets than peers.

-- Moderate level of capital.

Outlook

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ outlook on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) is negative, reflecting the possibility that we could lower the ratings if, all other factors being equal, we were to lower our ratings on the Kingdom of Spain (BBB-/Negative/A-3). Given the current two-notch gap between the ratings on BBVA and the bank’s stand-alone credit profile, we consider it unlikely that a revision of the SACP would trigger a downgrade.

We could lower BBVA’s SACP if the already difficult operating environment were to worsen by more than we currently expect. We could also consider lowering the SACP if BBVA underperforms our expectations for recurrent profitability and asset quality.

Any significant acquisitions--either domestic or international--that we believe could heighten BBVA’s risk position and weaken its asset quality, profitability, or capital, could also have negative implications for the bank’s SACP.

An outlook revision to stable would depend on a similar action on the Spanish sovereign.

Ratings Score Snapshot Data

Issuer Credit Rating BBB-/Negative/A-3

SACP bbb+

Anchor bbb-

-- Business Position [+1]

-- Capital and Earnings

-- Risk Position [Very strong] [+2]

-- Funding [Above Average]

-- Liquidity

Support

-- GRE Support

-- Group Support

-- Sovereign Support

Additional Factors

Holding Co. Notching

Outlook:

