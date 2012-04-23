TEXT-S&P summary: VHV Insurance Group

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 23 -

Summary analysis -- VHV Vereinigte Hannoversche Versicherung a.G. - 23-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: Germany

Local currency A/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

29-Jun-2005 A/-- --/--

20-Jan-2004 A-/-- --/--

Rationale

The group credit profile on mutual insurer VHV Insurance Group (VHV group) reflects its strong capitalization, supported by conservative non-life reserving, and strong competitive position. These strengths are partly offset by the group’s subdued reported non-life underwriting profitability and the additional pressure on operating performance from low interest rates.