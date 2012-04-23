TEXT-S&P summary: VHV Insurance Group

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Summary analysis -- VHV Vereinigte Hannoversche Versicherung a.G. - 23-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: Germany
Local currency A/Stable/--
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
29-Jun-2005 A/-- --/--
20-Jan-2004 A-/-- --/--
Rationale
The group credit profile on mutual insurer VHV Insurance Group (VHV group) reflects its strong capitalization, supported by conservative non-life reserving, and strong competitive position. These strengths are partly offset by the group’s subdued reported non-life underwriting profitability and the additional pressure on operating performance from low interest rates.