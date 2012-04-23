TEXT-Fitch assigns Kenrick No 1 plc expected ratings

Apr 23 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Kenrick No 1 plc’s RMBS notes expected ratings, as follows:

Class A1 floating-rate notes: ‘AAAsf(exp)', Stable Outlook

Class A2 floating-rate notes: ‘AAAsf(exp)', Stable Outlook

Class B floating-rate notes: Not rated(exp)

The final ratings are subject to the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

The expected ratings are based on Fitch’s assessment of the underlying collateral, available credit enhancement (CE), the origination and underwriting procedures used by West Bromwich Building Society, its servicing capabilities and the transaction’s legal structure. CE for the class A notes will initially total 18.5%, which will be provided by the subordination of the class B notes (15.5%), as well as a fully funded reserve account of 3%. The notes will represent the first standalone pass-through UK RMBS issuance under the Kenrick series.

To analyse CE levels, Fitch evaluated the collateral using its default model, details of which can be found in the reports entitled ‘EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria’ dated 16 August 2011 and ‘EMEA Criteria Addendum - United Kingdom - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions’, dated 12 August 2011 which are available on the agency’s website, www.fitchratings.com. The agency modelled the transaction cash flows using default and loss severity assumptions indicated by the default model and under various prepayment, interest rates and originator default scenarios. The cash flow tests showed that the class A notes could withstand loan losses at the ‘AAA’ rating level without incurring any principal loss or interest shortfall and can retire principal by legal final maturity.

West Bromwich Building Society provided Fitch with a loan-by-loan data template. All relevant fields were provided in the data tape. However, sufficient repossession data has not been received, Fitch has therefore assumed a conservative QSA, which is higher than Fitch’s standard assumption of 18%. The agency has made relevant adjustments to its assumptions with regards to loss severity.

Details of model-implied ratings sensitivity to changes in underlying defaults and loss severity are included in the presale report, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Kenrick No. 1 plc