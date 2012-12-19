TEXT-S&P afrms 'AAA/A-1+' rtgs on Nordic Investment Bank; otlk stble

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- Following a review of Nordic Investment Bank (NIB) under our revised criteria for multilateral lending institutions (MLIs), we have affirmed our long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on NIB at ‘AAA/A-1+'.

-- The stand-alone credit profile for NIB is ‘aa+', reflecting our assessment of its “very strong” business profile and “very strong” financial profile, as our criteria define these terms.

-- NIB benefits from EUR5.4 billion (2.2x of adjusted common equity) callable capital from ‘AAA’ rated shareholders, which results in a ratings uplift of the issuer credit profile to ‘AAA’.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the bank’s public policy role as a MLI will continue, based on the extensive support provided by its owners.

Rating Action

On Dec. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on Nordic Investment Bank (NIB) at ‘AAA/A-1+'. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The ratings on NIB are based on its “very strong” business profile and “very strong” financial profile, as our criteria define these terms. Its stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is ‘aa+'. We outline these factors in our revised criteria, “Multilateral Lending Institutions And Other Supranational Institutions Ratings Methodology,” published Nov. 26, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

NIB was established as the Nordic countries’ joint international financial institution in 1975. Its primary purpose is to promote economic growth in member countries by financing medium- and long-term projects in the private and public sectors that strengthen competitiveness and enhance the environment. The five original member countries--the Kingdoms of Denmark, Sweden, and Norway (all rated AAA/Stable/A-1+), the Republic of Finland (AAA/Negative/A-1+) and the Republic of Iceland (BBB-/Stable/A-3)--provide high-quality callable capital. The original member countries enjoy some of the highest per capita incomes of all rated sovereigns and generally have a long track record of political stability and macroeconomic prudence.

In January 2005, NIB enlarged its membership for the first time by inviting Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania to join. This reflected their economic integration and geographical proximity with the incumbent Nordic members. The combined shareholding of the newer members amounts to only 3.4% of total capital.

The “very strong” business profile not only reflects NIB’s stable relationship with its shareholders and clear policy mandate, but also its role in the Nordic and Baltic region, demonstrated by the strong demand for its lending during the financial crisis in 2009. Although NIB has relatively limited geographical scope, its shareholders and main countries of operation are in the countries with strong governance indicators and NIB has what we view as a strong track record of success in all of its major lines of business. NIB has mostly enjoyed preferred creditor treatment for its public sector loans and preferential treatment for its private sector loans. NIB’s debt issuances in Icelandic kroner, however, have been subjected to Icelandic capital controls, as have debt issuances of other official financial institutions.

Our assessment of NIB’s “very strong” financial profile factors in its high capitalization, leading to a Standard & Poor’s risk-adjusted-capital (RAC) ratio (our primary measure for assessing capital adequacy) of 20% before adjustments, despite having more private sector lending than most other MLIs. Most of NIB’s loans are in the private sector; while many other MLIs have a majority of loans to sovereign or sovereign-guaranteed entities.

NIB’s RAC ratio remains at 20% when we take into account adjustments specific to MLIs under our new criteria. We expect NIB to be able to finance a large part of its growth through internal capital generation since it hasn’t paid dividends since 2007. NIB does not pursue a profit-maximizing strategy, but has generally remained profitable. Of the past 10 years, it only made a loss in 2008 in the context of the global financial crisis. Losses have been coming from both the loan portfolio and from treasury assets.

Our funding and liquidity ratios for NIB indicate that the bank would be able to fulfill its mandate for at least one year, even under extremely stressed market conditions, without access to the capital markets, but with a reduction of the scheduled disbursements of its loan commitments. NIB’s total outstanding capital-market debt at year-end 2011 amounted to EUR18.4 billion, a decline of 8% from the previous year. In 2011, NIB borrowed EUR2.9 billion. This included 43 transactions in 11 different currencies. The largest issuance is a global five-year U.S. dollar benchmark bond (US$1 billion). NIB also maintains a global US$20 billion program, an Australian-dollar medium-term note program with a A$5 billion ceiling, a euro-denominated medium-term note program of up to EUR15 billion, and a Swedish krona (SEK) medium-term note program with a SEK8 billion ceiling.

NIB’s ‘aa+’ SACP is buttressed by EUR5.4 billion (2.2x of adjusted common equity) in subscribed callable capital from members rated ‘AAA’. In our opinion, the callable capital mechanism is one of the strongest among rated MLIs, with funds already cleared by national parliament or governments. Factoring in the eligible callable capital into the RAC ratios results in an “extremely strong” financial profile, leading to an issuer credit rating of ‘AAA’, one notch higher than the SACP.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the bank’s role as a MLI will continue, based on the extensive support provided by its owners. Furthermore, we build into our assumptions its continued focus on a limited number of core markets and industries, which we believe should balance the organization’s limited risk-management resources against growth of business volumes.

We would lower the ratings if the creditworthiness of the largest owners (the member states) were to materially deteriorate or if there were a change in the owners’ willingness to support the institution. If there is substantial deterioration in its financial profile, we could also lower the ratings.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

Nordic Investment Bank

Issuer Credit Rating

Foreign Currency AAA/Stable/A-1+

Senior Unsecured AAA

Commercial Paper A-1+