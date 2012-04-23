TEXT-Fitch afrms DNB Boligkreditt's covered bonds at 'AAA'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed DNB Boligkreditt’s (Boligkreditt; ‘A+'/Stable/‘F1’) mortgage covered bonds at ‘AAA’. Boligkreditt is a wholly-owned subsidiary of DNB Bank (‘A+'/Stable/‘F1’), Norway’s largest financial institution. The rating affirmation considers the increase in the Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) to 35.3% from 18.9% following the application of Fitch’s covered bonds counterparty criteria, dated 13 March 2012 and available on www.fitchratings.com.

The increase in the D-Factor, combined with the issuer’s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘A+', leads to a decrease in the maximum achievable rating on the covered bonds on a probability of default (PD) basis, to ‘AA’ from ‘AA+'. The covered bonds can still be rated up to two notches above the rating on a PD basis, provided that calculated recoveries on defaulted covered bonds are higher than 91% in the corresponding rating scenario. Fitch calculated that an overcollateralization (OC) level of 15% supports a ‘AA’ PD rating for the covered bonds and a ‘AAA’ rating on the covered bonds after taking into account recoveries. The lowest level of nominal OC observed in the past 12 months of 29.6%, is comfortably above the OC supporting the rating. All else being equal, the covered bonds can remain rated ‘AAA’ provided Boligkreditt’s IDR is at least ‘A’.

The revised D-Factor incorporates the agency’s analysis on the programme’s potential liquidity risk following a theoretical DNB Bank default. Liquidity shortfalls are mitigated by a 12 month internal liquidity rule for hard-bullet covered bonds and a 12 month extendible maturity for the soft-bullet bonds. However, a liquidity shortage could arise due to potential delays in receiving payments from the pool at the time DNB Bank defaults, since borrowers’ payments transit via DNB Bank. In case DNB Bank defaults, there may be delays in receiving borrowers’ payments due to the time needed to notify them and redirect their payments to a new account for the cover pool. This increases the dependence of the credit quality of the covered bonds towards the credit quality of the issuer’s group and is reflected in the higher D-Factor.

Furthermore, the D-Factor has been increased by 1.5% to reflect the complexity that derivatives add to the alternative manager’s responsibilities after issuer insolvency. All derivative contracts are currently held with DNB Bank; Fitch believes that in cases when the issuer and the derivative counterparty are highly correlated, investor protection against interest and currency risk is lower than in programmes where the hedging counterparties are external. A relatively low adjustment of 1.5% has been applied because, as a separate special purpose institution, Boligkreditt is more likely to survive the insolvency of its parent bank with its management intact than cases where the issuer/swap counterparties are the same entity.

As of 31 March 2012, the cover pool consisted of loans to individuals secured on residences (NOK401bn, 85%), loans to individuals secured on shares in Norwegian housing associations (NOK62.7bn, 13%) and common debt loans directly to housing associations (NOK11.8bn, 2%). The weighted average life of the assets was about 13.9 years, while the average life of the covered bonds was 5.7 years.

Loans in the cover pool are denominated in NOK and pay a variable rate of interest, based on the originator’s own rates while most of the covered bonds pay a fixed rate of interest (c. 67%) and 35% of them are NOK denominated. Liability swaps are in place to hedge the currency risk between the NOK cover assets and the EUR and USD liabilities and the interest rate risk between three month NIBOR and the fixed-rate owed on the covered bonds. One of the main risks identified by Fitch for this programme is linked to a high concentration of the outstanding covered bonds’ maturities: approximately NOK208bn mature in the period of 2015-2017. Fitch has factored into its analysis a higher sale discount when assessing the refinancing risk for this period of time.

Fitch will monitor the key characteristics of the cover assets and outstanding covered bonds on an ongoing basis, and check whether the OC taken into account in its analysis provides protection commensurate with the rating.