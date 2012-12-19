TEXT-S&P lowers AyT Caixa Sabadell Hipotecario I class A RMBS rtg

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed the performance of AyT Caixa Sabadell Hipotecario I and have also applied our 2012 counterparty criteria.

-- On Oct. 15, 2012, we lowered to BBB-/Negative/A-3 our long- and short-term ratings on BBVA, the bank account provider for the transaction. Based on the latest amended bank account agreement, under our 2012 counterparty criteria, the maximum rating achievable for the class A notes is ‘A-(sf)'.

-- On Nov. 23, 2012, we lowered our long- and short-term ratings on CECA to ‘BB+/B’, withdrew the ratings, and and assigned ‘BB+/B’ ratings to Cecabank--a newly created commercial bank and the swap provider for AyT Caixa Sabadell Hipotecario I.

-- Under our 2012 counterparty criteria, a swap counterparty rated ‘BB+’ is not eligible to support a rating on the notes that is above ‘BB+'. Therefore, we did not give benefit to the swap in our analysis.

-- Our analysis indicates that the collateral performance and structural features for this transaction have deteriorated significantly since the last interest payment date. Accordingly, and taking into account the unmitigated swap provider counterparty risk, we have lowered to ‘A- (sf)’ from ‘A+ (sf)’ our rating on the class A notes.

-- Caixa Sabadell (now part of BBVA group) originated and currently services the loans backing this Spanish RMBS transaction that is only exposed to obligors located in the Catalunya region.

Today’s downgrade follows the application of our 2012 counterparty criteria (see “Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology and Assumptions,” published on Nov. 29, 2012). We have also reviewed the transaction’s performance by conducting a credit and cash flow analysis.