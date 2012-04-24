TEXT-Fitch rts Ratan Mica at 'Fitch B+(ind)'/stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 24 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Ratan Mica Exports Private Limited (RMEPL) a National Long-Term rating of ‘Fitch B+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional ratings is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect RMEPL’s small size of operations and moderate credit profile. In the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11), revenue was INR193m, EBITDA margins was 5.1%, interest coverage was 1.6x, and net financial leverage was 4x

The ratings also reflect the six-decade-long experience of RMEPL’s founders in mica processing and exports, and its established customer base, spanning over 24 countries in the world.

Positive rating action may result from an increase in the scale of operations while maintaining the overall credit profile. Conversely, deterioration in interest coverage below 1.5x on a sustained basis may result in negative rating action.

RMEPL has four mica processing units and two mica fabricating units at Girdih in Jharkhand. Its corporate and administrative office is located in Kolkata.

Fitch has also assigned ratings to RMEPL’s bank facilities as below:

- INR75.6m fund-based limits: ‘Fitch B+(ind)’

- INR0.6m non-fund-based limits: ‘Fitch A4(ind)'