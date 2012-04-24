FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch rates S. M. Apparels at 'Fitch D(ind)'
April 24, 2012 / 6:46 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch rates S. M. Apparels at 'Fitch D(ind)'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 24 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India’s S. M. Apparels Private Limited (SMAPL) a National Long-Term rating of ‘Fitch D(ind)'. A full rating breakdown is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect SMAPL’s defaults on debt repayments to the extent of INR4.7m since January 2012. The defaults were due to the company’s weak profitability over the last three years, stemming from poor demand, debtor write downs, and large forex losses on forward contracts.

Positive rating guidelines include prompt debt servicing and utilisation of its working capital facilities within the sanctioned limits for at least six months.

SMAPL is a Chennai-based garment manufacturer, with production capacity of 400,000 pieces per month. In the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11), revenue was INR183m (FY10: INR531m), EBITDA profit was INR49m (FY10: a loss of INR127m), net adjusted debt/EBITDA was 9.6x and EBITDA interest cover was 1.0x.

Rating actions on SMAPL:

- National Long-Term rating assigned at ‘Fitch D(ind)’

- INR183.4 m term loans: assigned at ‘Fitch D(ind)’

- INR172.5m fund-based limits: assigned at ‘Fitch D(ind)’

- INR40m non-fund-based working capital limits: assigned at ‘Fitch D(ind)'

