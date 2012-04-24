TEXT-Fitch rates Martin Burn at 'Fitch B+(ind)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 24 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Martin Burn Information Technology Pvt Ltd (MBITPL) a National Long-Term rating of ‘Fitch B+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings are constrained by the lack of revenue visibility as MBITPL has not entered into any sale and/or rental agreements for its upcoming IT park project - Martin Burn Business Park - at Saltlake, Sector V, Kolkata. The project is at a nascent stage and expected to be marketed from May 2012 onwards. The ratings are also constrained by the intense competition from various other upcoming commercial projects around the project location.

The ratings are, however, supported by around three-decade-long track record of MBITPL’s founders in the domestic real estate sector. Fitch notes that MBITPL’s has successfully tied up its entire debt requirement for the project. The project will cost INR913.1m to the company and is being funded by a debt of INR547.9m and a founder’s contribution of INR365.2m. The ratings also draw comfort from the fact that the business park project is progressing as per schedule and no delays are expected as well as from its proximity to the new township of Rajarhat and the IT sector of Kolkata.

Negative rating action may result from delays in the completion of the project and less-than-expected returns from the sale of the commercial space. Conversely, timely completion of the project and expected returns from the sale of the commercial space may lead to positive rating action.

Incorporated in 2006, MBITPL is into the construction and development of commercial buildings in Kolkata

Fitch has also assigned ratings to MBITPL’s bank loans as follows:

- INR547.9m term loan: assigned at ‘Fitch B+(ind)’

- INR10m non fund-based limit: assigned at ‘Fitch A4(ind)'