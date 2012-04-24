FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch pubs MMF snapshot providing comparable money market funds analytics at end-March 2012
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 24, 2012 / 8:31 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch pubs MMF snapshot providing comparable money market funds analytics at end-March 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Apr 24 - Fitch Ratings has published the fourth edition of its monthly MMF Snapshot report, with data as at end-March 2012. The report provides consistent and comparable portfolio analytics across all U.S. and European money market funds (MMFs) publicly rated under Fitch’s Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria.

Fitch’s MMF Snapshot is a monthly publication of key portfolio analytics relevant to MMFs’ safety and liquidity. The snapshot’s consistent analytical information allows data comparison across MMFs. All data are based on fund surveillance reports received by Fitch from the fund administrators and fund managers.

Additional fund-specific surveillance and analytical information is available on Fitch’s web-based surveillance tool under www.fitchratings.com/FAM > Surveillance. Direct links to each fund’s surveillance page are available in the MMF Snapshot.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: MMF Snapshot - End-March 2012

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.