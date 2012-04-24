TEXT-S&P asgns 'AAA' rtgs to Lloyds TSB Bank nts guaranteed by U.K. Gov

Apr 24 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its ‘AAA’ long-term debt rating to notes issued by Lloyds TSB Bank PLC (Lloyds; A/Stable/A-1), and guaranteed by the U.K. government, under Lloyds’ new GBP6 billion debt issuance program. The guarantee relates to the National Loan Guarantee Scheme (NLGS), which the U.K. government announced on March 20, 2012, and Lloyds’ related debt program. In particular, we have reviewed the deed of guarantee with respect to our criteria for “Rating Sovereign-Guaranteed Debt”.

We assess that the U.K. government’s guarantee under the NLGS is consistent with our criteria for rating substitution. Notes issued under Lloyds’ debt issuance program will benefit from a guarantee which we assess as explicit, irrevocable, unconditional, and timely. The ratings on the issues that are backed by this guarantee, which we understand will have a minimum final maturity of one year and a maximum final maturity of five years, will be equalized with the ‘AAA’ long-term rating on the U.K. (United Kingdom; AAA/Stable/A-1+ unsolicited ratings), subject to our review of the final terms and conditions.

We understand that the primary aim of the NLGS is to make cheaper bank credit available to U.K. small and midsize enterprises (SME) that have an annual turnover of less than GBP50 million. We note that SMEs will benefit from a discount of up to 100 basis points on regular loan pricing. The aggregate size of the scheme is up to GBP20 billion and we understand that a number of eligible U.K. banks have signed up to it.