TEXT-S&P ratings - Development Bank of the Philippines

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 20 -

Ratings -- Development Bank of the Philippines -------------------- 20-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB+/Positive/B Country: Philippines

Primary SIC: Admin. of general

economic

programs

Mult. CUSIP6: 251595

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

04-Jul-2012 BB+/B BB+/B

23-Nov-2010 BB+/B BB/B

Issues:

Guarantor(s) : Philippines (Republic of the)

Rating Rating Date

US$300 mil 5.50% nts due 03/25/2021 BB+ 04-Jul-2012

US$130 mil var rate Tier 1 Hybrid Security BB- 04-Jul-2012

PHP2.35 bil 9.50% Lower Tier II sub nts due

12/31/2016 BB- 03-Dec-2006